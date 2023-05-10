The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shane Drumgold SC fears 'political conspiracy' was afoot in Bruce Lehrmann case, inquiry hears

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC arrives at the inquiry to give evidence. Picture by Gary Ramage
Shane Drumgold SC arrives at the inquiry to give evidence. Picture by Gary Ramage

The man who prosecuted Bruce Lehrmann suspects a political conspiracy might have been behind what he describes as the "unprecedented passion" of police to make the matter "go away".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.