Peter Dutton has slammed the second Albanese government budget as a "missed opportunity at economic structural reform and building a stronger economy," while offering support for some Labor budget measures including some JobSeeker increases and proposing some new policies.
In the set-piece speech on Thursday night, the opposition leader said millions of Australians had every right to be disappointed with this government, as promised cost-of-living relief was not delivered.
It comes after Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered the first surplus in 15 years in a budget containing a $14.6 billion dollar cost of living centrepiece, while the demand-driven National Disability Insurance Scheme is being reined in with a new target to limit growth to eight per cent.
"Inflation is coming from Canberra," Mr Dutton told Parliament. "And Labor's big spending budget will only fuel inflation and make life harder for millions of Australians.
"This budget is a missed opportunity at economic structural reform and building a stronger economy."
Mr Dutton said the energy price relief in the budget, up to $500 for around 5.5 million households, won't matter.
"Your power bills are still going up by more than $500," the opposition leader told Parliament.
"As a result of the government's policies, inflation will only stay higher for longer, continuing to grind down real incomes of households."
Dr Chalmers rejects claims the budget will make the nation's inflation problem worse, declaring the government is "supremely confident" its financial statement will not add to price pressures.
Mr Dutton revealed the opposition will support the government's assistance for single parents and over 55-year-olds and support expanding eligibility for assistance for single parents, which he points out "Labor cut."
"We also support the increase to rental assistance - that is directly linked to rent paid," he said.
The Coalition will also support budget measures increasing the bulk-billing incentives, expanding the Parenting Payment and the additional investment in women's safety and implementation of the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children.
READ MORE
But in a new policy position, Mr Dutton said the Coalition is proposing a permanent increase to the income free threshold so people will earn more before their welfare payment is increased.
Mr Dutton also took aim at the bureaucracy, saying spending always gets Labor governments into trouble and "we don't need 10,000 more public servants in Canberra on top of the already 181,000 public servants".
In the area of health, he focused on mental health and women, offering that the number of Medicare-subsidised psychological sessions would return to 20 from 10 on a permanent basis and $5 million would be allocated to review women-specific health items on the Medicare Benefits Schedule and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
"The review will identify what best-practice women specific medical services are not listed," he said.
In another new policy, Mr Dutton, a former Queensland police officer, said he wanted to "industrialise our law enforcement and intelligence strike capabilities" against sexual predators.
"We will double the size of the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation," he said.
Mr Dutton also announced that, if the Coalition is elected, his government will move to ban sports betting advertising during the broadcasting of games, saying the "bombardment of betting ads takes the joy out of televised sports".
"Ads would be banned for an hour each side of a sporting game," he said.
"I encourage the prime minister to work with us on this initiative - to get it implemented now."
He also reaffirmed the policy to allow Australians to use their super to buy their first home and called on the Albanese government to explain how it will reduce NDIS spending growth by 8 per cent.
"NDIS participants and their families deserve to know," he said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.