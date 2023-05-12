The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Can Labor remain a winner simply by being less worse?

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
May 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal budget was a success, the more so for ticking off some Labor boxes and reaching a surplus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.