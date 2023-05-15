The trouble is, of course, that Dutton has form on this. Remember he said people in Melbourne were "scared to go out to restaurants" because of "African gang violence". He called refugees illiterate and innumerate and said they would be "taking Australian jobs". He said Malcolm Fraser had made a mistake resettling Lebanese-Muslim refugees. He walked out on the parliamentary apology to the Stolen Generations (regretting it since). And he opposes the Voice.