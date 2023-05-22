Michael Mosley is probably best known for experimenting on himself. Whether he's swallowing tapeworms, going caving to cure his claustrophobia or reversing his type 2 diabetes through intermittent fasting, the good doctor is on a quest to help us all manage our physical and mental health.
For Mosley, food plays an integral part of that message.
"Food that's good for our body also tends to be good for our brain," Mosley says.
His latest endeavour is The Fast 800, a lowish-carb, Mediterranean-style way of eating that advocates sticking to 800 calories a day for rapid weight loss - and the reversal of diabetes symptoms.
But regardless of our approach to diet, Mosley recognises that the rising cost of living plays an important part of how we think about food and the role it plays in our lives.
It might seem cheaper and easier to revert to junk food, you might not have much choice but to cut back on your grocery shopping or not finding enough time in the day to cook nutritious meals.
He and his wife, Dr Clare Bailey have collaborated on several cookbooks for The Fast 800 program and the recipes are all nutritious and budget friendly. The Ultimate Fast 800 Recipe Book is due out in July through Simon & Schuster.
We booked an appointment with the doctor to discuss some ways to beat the budget blues while also eating healthfully.
Write down a shopping list before you go out and stick to it. If you're committing yourself to a healthy lifestyle, do try to avoid snacking and cut down on alcohol. I follow a 5:2 pattern when it comes to booze, drinking alcohol only at the weekend. As for snacks, not only do they pile on the kilos but they really add up when it comes to paying the bills. Supermarkets use every trick in the book to induce us to buy unhealthy but highly profitable ultra-processed foods (the stuff which comes in bright packages and which is often heavily promoted), so be careful to avoid temptation.
By removing alcohol and unhealthy snacks from your shopping list, you'll naturally be lowering your weekly supermarket shop. Not only this, but by cooking fresh, whole foods at home, you'll be saving on your weekly (or more than weekly) takeaway.
A study called "Smiles", carried out by researchers from the Food and Mood Centre in Melbourne, showed that adopting a Mediterranean-style diet (one rich in oily fish, olive oil, nuts, fruit, veg, whole grains, yogurt and lean fish) not only improved the mental health of patients suffering from moderate to severe depression, but was cheaper than a standard Australian diet.
On The Fast 800 program, our members receive weekly meal plans and shopping lists on all available diet plans. The following ingredients appear very frequently on the shopping lists. Although you may pay more initially, buying larger quantities usually saves in the long run as the cost per 100g, rather than per product, is far cheaper. They also have a great shelf life, meaning you won't need to worry about them going out of date.
Olive oil: Larger bottles can be a similar price for double the quantity. Do keep them, where possible, in a cupboard and out of direct sunlight.
Nuts and seeds: Make sure to look at the price per kilogram, rather than the price of each bag - packaging can be very deceiving. Again, try to keep out of direct sunlight.
Legumes and beans: Foods such as lentils are not only cheap but they are a great source of protein and healthy fibre. Rather than buy them by the tin or in small packages, see if you can get them in larger quantities. They last a long time.
Hard cheeses: Hard cheeses, such as parmesan, can last for months. Always look at the back of the supermarket shelf as you're likely to find the same products with a longer best before date. If you pull it out of the fridge and there are signs of a bit of mould, I just cut the mould off. Unlike soft cheese, mould does not normally penetrate far into hard cheeses.
Dried herbs and spices: These last for a very long time, so you might consider buying them in larger bags and using a funnel to top up reusable jars. I love dried chilli flakes, which I buy in large amounts. If you have green fingers you might even consider growing some herbs in your garden or on a window sill.
Take a look online before you go shopping and you may find that different supermarkets are offering money-off deals. Grocers are sometimes cheaper for fruit and vegetables than the large supermarket chains.
The most expensive doesn't always mean the best quality. Supermarkets' own brands are often just as nutritious and sometimes have less salt and sugar than the premium branded options. Try to avoid the ultra-processed foods by checking the ingredients list on the side of the package - if it is long and contains ingredients you've never heard of, it's probably ultra-processed. A good rule to stick by is to aim for products with ingredients you would be happy to have in your own cupboards.
Beans and pulses are a cheap and healthy source of protein and of fibre. They are also one of the most environmentally friendly foods as their carbon footprint is much smaller than meat or fish. As well as being super healthy they can also be super tasty, if you have the right recipes.
Definitely, eggs are a prime example of this. They were once demonised because they contain quite a lot of cholesterol, but these days eggs are once more seen as a super healthy source of protein and other nutrients. I have a couple of eggs, most mornings, for breakfast, and they keep me pleasantly full untillunch.
Other healthy sources of protein, such as fish, tend to be expensive, but they don't have to be fresh. Frozen or tinned fish can be equally nutritious. The same is true for fruit and vegetables, which are frozen soon after being picked, to retain the goodness. These can be a much cheaper option than fresh, and buying this way also reduces food waste. When it comes to meat, you might want to check out the reduced section for cheaper meats and freeze them immediately. Not only is it money-saving, but it's also better for the environment as supermarkets often throw these items away.
For something quick and easy - try a keto mushroom frittata. For something a bit more substantial - a vegetarian chilli in the evening, followed by a plum crumble if we're treating ourselves.
I am good at following instructions, but unlike Clare I am no good at making dishes up from scratch, or knowing which foods go best together. We like cooking together, with Clare often throwing out the occasional suggestion, as it is very sociable. Our four children, who are now in their 20s and early 30s, are really interested in food and when they come to visit often cook for us.
I think that cooking is an act of love and when it is done properly it is also deeply satisfying. I am very lucky that Clare has such an interest and flair for food because that means she constantly surprises me with the combinations she creates. It is particularly fun when she is putting together a new recipe book as we get to test everything that she comes up with. She was a general practitioner for more than 30 years and keeps her patients in mind when devising recipes. They need to be simple and tasty, with very few expensive ingredients.
Good planning is absolutely critical, particularly if you are beginning a weight loss program, such as the Fast 800. You need to clear the cupboards of the junk, so you won't be tempted, and you need to stock up on the healthy foods that you will be eating in the weeks and months ahead. All of this requires planning.
I love smoked salmon with my scrambled eggs in the morning. Good quality smoked salmon is never cheap, but it is delicious. It falls into a slightly guilty pleasure because I know that fishing is often not that eco-friendly. Chocolate is another guilty pleasure. My only consolation is that very dark chocolate, which has a high cocoa content, may have health benefits, as well as being delicious
Often, when people struggle most with keeping on track with keto diets or healthy lifestyles, it's because reaching for junk food can be the most convenient option. That's why we created this delicious, cheap, easy keto recipe that you can meal prep in advance, and enjoy hot or cold.
These mushroom frittatas are the perfect easy keto recipe, and great for batch cooking to take to work for a healthy lunch throughout the week. With more than 20g of protein, they're sure to keep you full when on the go, or pair with non-starchy vegetables for a full keto-friendly meal!
1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
2. Grease a large muffin tin (or regular muffin tin).
3. Saute mushrooms and spring onion in olive oil for a few minutes to soften the mushrooms.
4. Add spinach and wilt.
5. Set aside to cool.
6. Whisk the eggs with the pesto.
7. Portion the veggies evenly between muffin wells. If using a large muffin tray, it will make one per serve (four in total), if using a regular muffin tray you may get two to three per serve or eight to 12 in total.
8. Pour in the eggs and top with crumbled feta.
9. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden on top and springy to the touch.
Notes:
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Reheat and serve.
Some brands of cheese (including feta) may contain rennet so are not strictly vegetarian. Check the product you buy uses vegetarian ingredients. Brands vary, it is always important to read labels first.
Serve with a crunchy green salad or steamed low calorie non-starchy vegetables.
Serves 4.
There's nothing better than a delicious chilli con carne as a cosy dinner or hearty lunch. This protein-rich vegetarian chilli con carne alternative is a real crowd-pleaser that you can adapt to your own tastes. Make it as spicy as you like, and feel free to add in any non-starchy vegetables you may need to use up. This is the perfect dish to batch cook, and can be enjoyed by the whole family with a side of delicious veg (serve with brown rice and/or wholemeal pita for children).
1. Pour the olive oil into a pot and place over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute, stirring occasionally, until softened (about five minutes).
2. Add the celery, courgette and red pepper and cook until the vegetables are soft, which should take another five minutes.
3. Next, add the chilli flakes, cumin, black beans and tomatoes (with their juices).
4. Bring the mixture to a boil then turn the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. You may need to add some water if the mixture thickens too quickly or starts to catch.
5. Meanwhile, stir together the Greek yogurt, paprika and a pinch of sea salt in a small mixing bowl.
6. Serve the hot vegetarian chilli con carne in a bowl and garnish with the Greek yogurt and fresh parsley. Feel free to add extra chilli for an added kick, and enjoy!
Notes:
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Add the yogurt and parsley after reheating to serve.
Freeze for up to two months. Defrost and reheat before serving.
Batch cook and freeze in portions for a convenient meal.
The drained weights and calories of tinned ingredients will vary (sometimes significantly) from brand to brand. The drained weight of tinned black beans in a single serve of this recipe equates to approximately 117g and 108 calories.
Serves 2.
A healthy crumble recipe? Yes, you definitely read that right! A tart and sweet dessert, this plum crumble is rich in colour, vitamin C, magnesium and calcium. A chewy crumble on top complements the soft plums - and is so easy to whip up! Just stew your fruit, mix your crumble and bake for a delicious, sweet dessert or indulgent breakfast.
1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
2. In a pot on the stove, stew plums and blueberries for approximately 10 minutes.
3. Mix oats, butter, almonds and cinnamon together in a bowl - until it sticks together,
4. Scoop the plum mixture into a small baking dish and top with the oats. Bake in the oven for five to 10 minutes or until golden brown.
5. Serve with a scoop of Greek yogurt.
Notes:
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat and serve.
Freeze for up to 2 months. Defrost and reheat before serving.
Batch cook and freeze in portions for a convenient meal.
In general, oats are not considered gluten-free. However, evidence does show that uncontaminated oats are well tolerated by most people with coeliac disease. Please choose your oats carefully if you would like to make this recipe gluten-free.
Serves 4.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
