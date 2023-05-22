I think that cooking is an act of love and when it is done properly it is also deeply satisfying. I am very lucky that Clare has such an interest and flair for food because that means she constantly surprises me with the combinations she creates. It is particularly fun when she is putting together a new recipe book as we get to test everything that she comes up with. She was a general practitioner for more than 30 years and keeps her patients in mind when devising recipes. They need to be simple and tasty, with very few expensive ingredients.