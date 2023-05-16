Teal independent Sophie Scamps is calling for greater scrutiny into Kathryn Campbell's appointment to a senior defence position, after new documents reveal she was parachuted into the $900,000 per year job just eight days after it was created.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock backed the Mackellar MP's push, saying the documents showed the appointment process needed a "closer look".
Public servants scrambled to establish the AUKUS advisory role, and sign off on the requisite paperwork, just days after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Ms Campbell's time running the Foreign Affairs Department had come to an end, internal emails and documents obtained under a freedom of information request by former South Australian senator Rex Patrick reveal.
Ms Campbell, a former DFAT, social services and human services secretary, was given the three-year position within the nuclear-powered submarine taskforce in June 2022 after Defence secretary Greg Moriarty threw his support behind her.
In a letter addressed to then-public service commissioner Peter Woolcott, Mr Moriarty wrote Ms Campbell fulfilled the requirements of "a highly experienced leader with very specific credentials".
The full salary package amounting to around $900,000 should be brought over for the "critical nature of the position and experience Ms Campbell will bring", Mr Moriarty proposed to Mr Woolcott, who approved the request two days later.
Dr Scamps said Ms Campbell's appointment "is the most egregious example of a 'Jobs for Mates' appointment since the Albanese government came into power".
The Member for Mackellar said she wants to see process put under the microscope.
"The Albanese government has several questions to answer - why was the role not publicly advertised? What deal has been done to allow Ms Campbell to retain her $900,000-a-year salary from DFAT?" Dr Scamps said on Tuesday.
"What Australians want to know and have faith in is that the best people for the job are being appointed.
"And this is an example where there was really no transparency or explanation as to why this happened."
Dr Scamps introduced a private members bill into Parliament last month to legislate an independent appointments process for major public positions.
The Ending Jobs for Mates bill would ensure roles and criteria are publicly advertised. An independent selection panels would create a shortlist of candidates, from which the relevant minister could appoint someone.
The bill, Dr Scamps said, would ensure "the right person for the job has been selected, and not because of who they know or what's happened in the past, or something that's politically expedient".
READ MORE:
Independent ACT senator David Pocock told The Canberra Times that he welcomed Dr Scamps' bill.
"Clearly, we need more transparency and accountability in how key taxpayer-funded positions are filled," Senator Pocock said.
The top AUKUS role's responsibilities include ensuring all of the submarine program's elements are "synchronised" and the partners are fully engaged.
While it's expected Ms Campbell will work from Canberra initially, Mr Moriarty's letter outlined she would eventually be expected to work from an overseas location, either in the US or the UK.
A review into whether the role will be expanded is expected to take place in 2025, the letter says.
Internal emails between Defence officials show Ms Campbell's senior executive band 3 role - a pay band below an agency or department head - was initially titled the deputy secretary of the AUKUS Joint Program Office and reported to the taskforce's chief, Vice Admiral Jonathan Mead.
The position was later renamed as AUKUS senior advisor, as Defence's portfolio budget statement showed in October.
The Defence Department has previously declined to comment when earlier asked by The Canberra Times the nature of Ms Campbell's role after details of the AUKUS deal were revealed in March.
It is unclear whether she will remain in the same role once the taskforce is formally transitioned into the new Australian Submarine Agency from July 1.
Ms Campbell, who served as the head of the Department of Human Services during the robodebt era and was later appointed to DFAT as secretary, has come under scrutiny over her role in the unlawful income averaging scheme.
The robodebt scheme raised debts against social welfare recipients between 2015 and 2019 by comparing reported fortnightly income with averaged annual pay data from the tax office.
A royal commission into the scheme was established in August 2022 examining, among other things, the establishment, design and implementation of the scheme, including who was responsible for it, why they considered it necessary and concerns raised around legality and fairness.
It is also considering the outcomes of the scheme, including harm to vulnerable people, the total financial cost to government and steps which should be taken to prevent similar failures in public administration.
It's expected to release its findings on July 7.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.