The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Court of Appeal hears arguments as Stephen Porter challenges jail sentence

TP
By Tim Piccione
May 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Porter outside court during his disputed facts hearing. Picture by Blake Foden
Stephen Porter outside court during his disputed facts hearing. Picture by Blake Foden

A prosecutor has accepted some "judicial copying" occurred before a judge handed a paedophile coach a 20-year jail sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.