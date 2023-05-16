The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Huge challenges emerged when the National Museum planned to put its biggest tractor on public display

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After hours of work, the 1912 McDonald tractor is secured to the quick-lift and sets off on its journey to the museum, with curator Nathan Pharaoh watching on closely. Picture by Keegan Carroll
After hours of work, the 1912 McDonald tractor is secured to the quick-lift and sets off on its journey to the museum, with curator Nathan Pharaoh watching on closely. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Rarely would visitors to the National Museum of Australia gaze up at a particularly spectacular exhibit on display on the marbled floor of the building's atrium and wonder "how did that get here?".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.