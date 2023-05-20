If you covet eyebrows that perfectly frame your face, read on. Co-founder of Australian cosmetics company The Kind Collective, Lynda Chapman has just the advice you're after.
Find the best method and style for your face
There isn't just one simple way to perfectly groom your brows, but it can make all the difference working with your natural shape to frame your face and enhance your features. Whether you prefer to keep them natural, tweeze them yourself, or schedule regular visits with a threading expert, there is something for everyone - but best not to overpluck.
Choose the right shade for your brows
The easiest way is to consider your hair colour and complexion. For someone with darker hair, selecting a shade that is slightly lighter will result in a more natural and full look, whereas those with lighter hair will need something a little darker than their natural hair tone.
Use a tinted brow gel
Just like a mascara, a tinted brow gel can provide colour, volume and definition all in one. Hybrid formulas are so easy to use and help to hold brows in place as well as fill sparse areas to create a fuller, more defined look. A tip I learnt as a make-up artist is after application, gently press into the brow hair to help smooth and enhance the colour.
Try a clear brow gel
This takes all the guesswork out of finding the right shade and allows you to shape and sculpt brows into place with a natural, invisible finish. It can also be used after you have filled your brows in with pencil to intensify the colour and hold.
It's all about ingredients
To avoid any potential damage to the delicate skin around your eyes, look for brow gels made with natural ingredients, such as argan oil, shea butter, and vitamin B5. These not only promote brow growth but also help to maintain the health of your hair follicles, leaving you with fuller, healthier-looking brows.
