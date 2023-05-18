Cooma's Torah Bright welcomes her second son

Always a Cooma girl, gold-medal-winning snowboarder, Torah Bright, has welcomed her second son, named Halo Sundancer Bright Thomson, with her husband, fellow snowboarder Angus Thomson.
Both Torah and Angus shared adorable photographs of their newborn son to social media on Thursday, with Halo's big brother, Flow looking on.
A blissed-out Torah, 36, revealed on Instagram that, like Flow, she had a home birth with Halo.
"My heart is exploding with joy as our family is adjusting well," she told her followers in the post.
"Home Birth #2 was so different but just as magical. Being helped to bed and the whole family tucked in... my favourite part. Thank you beautiful midwives for doing what you do."
After starting skiing and boarding at Thredbo as a child, Bright won gold in the superpipe at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and silver in the halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. She also won gold in the superpipe at the 2007 and 2009 Winter X Games in Aspen.
She and Thomson married in her hometown Cooma in 2015.
The family now splits their time between the snow and the surf.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
