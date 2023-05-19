The past decade, particularly under Morrison, saw public expenditure on consultants increase by a factor of 10, with most of the money going to the Big Four. PwC was paid more that $600 million. It was also, at the same time, and often with the very same people consulting to rich private sector clients, many of them multinational, about how to win the attention of the public sector and ministers, how to win contracts from government, and how to keep them. Mostly they were acting for big business, not strugglers. People who already had more access than anyone else, in part because they also hired former politicians who were friends of ministerial decision making, or bureaucratic insiders with expertise in pulling the strings.