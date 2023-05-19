A Cooma priest has described Clare Nowland as a "very calm and level-headed" person, two days after the 95-year-old woman was tasered by police at her nursing home.
Ms Nowland was reportedly fighting for her life at the Cooma District Hospital, in the NSW Snowy Mountains region, on Friday morning, after being badly injured when police responded to an incident Yallambee Lodge.
Father Mark Croker, from St Patrick's Parish, visited the Cooma woman at the nursing home only a week ago.
Father Croker said he had sat with the "matriarch" of the Nowland family with one of her daughters on several occasions over the past six months to pray.
"That was very much part of her everyday life right till this last incident, so that's the lady the people know her as," he said.
Ms Nowland was reportedly suffering from dementia and had been a resident of the council-run facility for some time.
Father Croker said her energy levels had varied during those visits, however, she was "still quite on".
"She was still knitting and she had her knitting with her," he said.
Father Croker moved to Cooma from Canberra to take up the position at the church six months ago. He said in that time he had come to know of Ms Nowland's prominence in the community.
Having worked at St Vincent de Paul's op shop for several years, Ms Nowland is well known in town for her volunteer work, which included taking meals to others in need.
Father Croker said he understood why there would be anger directed towards police following the incident, particularly from members of the Nowland family.
He said the aged-care-facilities in Cooma were typically very good and an incident like this is the last thing someone would expect when taking their loved one in for care.
"They have a right to sense of some anger," Father Croker said.
"At the same time ... Clare is a very calm and level headed person."
Father Croker said there was a strong sense of community in Cooma and affection for such a well regarded member of that community.
He said there was a feeling of shock in the small town this week as people waited for more information regarding the incident with police.
"It's not as if they're going to come out in great protests, " he said.
"I think they'd more be thinking with great affection, and in that spirit of praying for the family deeply.
"It's not meant to happen."
A NSW police officer's status is under review and the state's crime command's homicide squad is conducting an investigation after a 95-year-old woman was allegedly Tasered in a Cooma aged care facility.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
