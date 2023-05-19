The Canberra Times
Drew Pavlou ejected from Parliament House during lunch for being a 'known activist', documents reveal

Sarah Basford Canales
Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
Drew Pavlou says a young AFP officer approached him for a photo. It was later used in an intelligence report. Pictures Twitter, supplied
Drew Pavlou says a young AFP officer approached him for a photo. It was later used in an intelligence report. Pictures Twitter, supplied

Federal police booted out an outspoken Chinese Communist Party critic from Parliament House while he was eating lunch because he was a "known activist" and an "issues motivated individual", fresh documents show.

