Cooma in disbelief after Clare Nowland incident at Yallambee Lodge

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated May 20 2023 - 9:28am, first published 5:30am
It was a sombre mood on the streets of Cooma on Friday as friends and family awaited updates on the health of Clare Nowland, the 95-year-old resident hospitalised after being Tasered by police while holding a knife at her nursing home earlier in the week.

