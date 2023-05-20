The Canberra Times
Colleagues and customers come together to celebrate 60 years of Ainslie IGA

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
IGA Ainslie owner Manuel Xyrakis, second from left, celebrates the store's 60 years of operation with former employees Tony Gelonesi, Tony Giampaolo, and Cath Day. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
IGA Ainslie owner Manuel Xyrakis, second from left, celebrates the store's 60 years of operation with former employees Tony Gelonesi, Tony Giampaolo, and Cath Day. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A group of old colleagues, current employees and long-time customers came together on Saturday to celebrate 60 years since the opening of a shop that has touched many lives.

