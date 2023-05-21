Even simple constructs are vital. How many times, for example, do you hear the word 'Quad' used as if it is real. It's not. No treaties bind India, Japan, the US and Australia because each country has its own interests. Narendra Modi is a Hindu fundamentalist who's buying everything Russia wants to sell and is just attempting to secure our support to pressure China. Meanwhile President Joe Biden tossed Anthony Albanese overboard the minute a visit to Sydney conflicted with his own priorities. Adding insult to injury he told Canberra to say he was coming just hours before he cancelled, Why? So he can use abandoning the trip as a political weapon against his Republican opponents who are blocking supply. And Albanese's embarrassment? Well, unfortunate but irrelevant to the US President. He has other fish to fry.

