The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AIHL: Canberra Brave eye revenge and dream of back-to-back Goodall Cups

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 21 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brave import Joey Hughes was on fire last weekend. Picture by Paul Furness
Brave import Joey Hughes was on fire last weekend. Picture by Paul Furness

The Canberra Brave are back in form riding a three-game winning streak, but have a point to prove on Saturday when they take on the Sydney Bears in the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.