State of Origin: Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young called into NSW Blues squad, Corey Horsburgh misses Queensland Maroons call-up

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 22 2023 - 9:28am, first published 8:30am
Hudson Young, left, is poised for a NSW Origin debut, while his Queenslander compadre Corey Horsburgh will have to wait. Pictures by James Croucher, Keegan Carroll
Hudson Young is one step closer to fulfilling a childhood dream, while teammate Corey Horsburgh must wait a little longer.

