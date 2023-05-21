Hudson Young is one step closer to fulfilling a childhood dream, while teammate Corey Horsburgh must wait a little longer.
The Canberra Raiders second-rower was named in coach Brad Fittler's NSW Blues squad for game one of State of Origin next Wednesday at Adelaide Oval.
"I want this really badly," Young told The Canberra Times of his Origin goals.
"It's something that I've always dreamed to do, and every day you wake up, every morning, Origin is something that you want.
"I'm not going to shy away from talking about it, because it's something I've dreamt of as a kid.
"I'll definitely give it everything."
Horsburgh missed the cut for the Queensland Maroons squad, but is still a chance for game two or three if he can put his best foot forward with the Raiders.
Young has been in top form in recent seasons, and with a bit of a shake-up in the Blues squad following their series defeat to Queensland last year, the Raider's efforts have been rewarded.
After Sunday's game at Canberra Stadium, Manly fullback and now Blues teammate Tom Trbojevic praised Young's Origin qualities and revealed how his "unorthodox" style makes him so dangerous.
Young said he simply plays to his instincts.
"I don't like doing things the normal way, I like doing things my way," he said.
"I've always tried to play the game how I want to play it and it's something I'll continue to do."
The 24-year-old admitted that Origin selection was on his mind prior to kick-off against the Sea Eagles, and though he had a relatively quiet game by his standards, he still did enough to earn a Blues call-up.
"Everyone will say it's at the back of their mind, but it's always at the front, because it's probably the biggest arena in the game," Young explained.
The Blues squad will be captained by James Tedesco, with five Panthers and three debutants including Young, Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes, and Bulldogs prop Tevita Pangai Junior.
Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau was the shock selection over Rabbitohs rake Damien Cook, while Manly forward Jake Trbojevic sustained a calf injury against the Raiders, forcing him to withdraw as a Blues contender, paving the way for Pangai Junior's inclusion.
Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham is 18th man.
Fittler explained his squad decisions including naming Young and Pangai Junior.
"We had to make big calls," Fittler said on Nine Monday morning.
"We had a few back-rowers like Angus (Crichton) and Liam Martin who hadn't played most of the year, so we've got some back-rowers in there who are pretty game-fit."
On Cook's omission, Fittler didn't rule out his return for later games.
"For the last couple of weeks, I think Api's form, I felt like his relationship with a few of the [Panthers] players in our team, it's been a long relationship through big games," Fittler said.
"Cooky's been in such good form and giving him a phone call last night just talking about footy and having a chat to him, it reassured me that if anything ever happened, that he's our man if things go wrong."
Queensland's side sees 14 players from last year's series return in 2023, including skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow pushes out Dane Gagai at centre and Kalyn Ponga failed to get a call-up after a tough year of concussions, while Reece Walsh will don the No.1 Maroons jersey.
NSW Blues squad: Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Nicho Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tevita Pangai Junior (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters), Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Queensland Maroons squad: Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos), Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Daly Cherry-Evans (c) (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins), David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm)
Game 1: Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues at Adelaide Oval - Wednesday May 31, 8.05pm
Game 2: Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues at Lang Park - Wednesday June 21, 8.05pm
Game 3: NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons at Stadium Australia - Wednesday July 12, 8.05pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
