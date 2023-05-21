The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles blow Canberra Raiders away to end five-game winning streak

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Trbojevic scored a hat-trick in a big Manly win. Picture Getty Images
Tom Trbojevic scored a hat-trick in a big Manly win. Picture Getty Images

It was the sliding doors moment that turned the game on its head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.