It was the sliding doors moment that turned the game on its head.
What appeared to be a Jamal Fogarty try went straight up the other end for a Reuben Garrick four-pointer and the Manly Sea Eagles were away.
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead appeared to have the ball knocked out of his hand by Jake Trbojevic, spilling into the Manly in-goal area for Fogarty to touch it down.
But it was instead ruled as a Whitehead loose carry.
The Canberra Raiders should have reacted better, but they were on the wrong end of a number of questionable calls that played a big part in the Sea Eagles' 42-14 win at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
It ended the Raiders' five-game winning streak - one that coincided with the return of co-captain Jarrod Croker from injury.
They now face a daunting task against South Sydney in Sydney next Saturday, although the Bunnies will be without a number of top-line Origin stars.
The Green Machine was also unlucky in the lead-up to a long-range Tom Trbojevic try, where the Raiders should have had a six-again call after Trbojevic played at a Jack Wighton grubber.
Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu could have also been sent to the sin bin for a high shot on Croker - although it probably would've been harsh if he had.
He could have a nervous wait for the match review committee to see if he'll face any further action.
Whitehead was also put on report for a high tackle on Brad Parker.
Trbojevic scored a hat-trick to propel himself into the NSW State of Origin team - although he had a shaky start, dropping the first kick of the game.
He ended up with 239 run metres in a big return to form.
It should be enough for him to slot into the NSW centres for game one in Adelaide next Wednesday.
His brother Ben Trbojevic didn't fare so well, coming off with a hamstring injury in the first half that ruled him out of the game.
Like Tom Trbojevic, Josh Schuster also didn't have a great start in his first game back, with Whitehead running straight past him untouched to score the opening try of the game.
But he grew into the game and played a prominent role in the visitor's attack, with try assists for the night.
Trbojevic didn't let his early error worry him though and he crashed over with a powerful individual effort to kick start Manly's game.
While there were a few Origin spots up for grabs in the game, Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans' spot in the Queensland team wasn't one of them.
His 40-20 kick put the visitors on the front foot and they didn't need a second invitation.
A nice short ball from Schuster put centre Parker through a hole to put Manly in front.
They went further ahead shortly afterwards when Trbojevic cruised through the Canberra line untouched off another Schuster short ball.
Olakau'atu limped off at half-time, while the officials came off toe a chorus of boos for not sending him to the sin bin for trying to take Jarrod Croker's head off.
But the Manly second-rower wasn't even put on report, with just a penalty awarded for Croker to make it 16-8 at half-time.
Alakau'atu was able to return in the second half.
Then there was the Whitehead-Fogarty no try decision, which Manly capitalised on with Garrick scoring on the very next set.
The Raiders lost their way, with Trbojevic completing his hat-trick, Schuster scoring off a lucky rebound of his own grubber - which led to some push and shove and both Hudson Young and Sean keppie getting sent to the sin bin.
Saab raced away to score before Raiders prop Ata Mariota scored his first NRL try, with Ben Condon then finishing off the rout.
AT A GLANCE
MANLY SEA EAGLES 42 (Tom Trbojevic 3, Brad Parker, Reuben Garrick, Josh Schuster, Jason Saab, Ben Condon tries; Garrick 5 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 14 (Elliott Whitehead, Ata Mariota tries; Jarrod Croker 3 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Gerard Sutton. Crowd: 14,730.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
