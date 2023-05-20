Jack Wighton has seen the ugly side of rugby league fandom and has no regrets about how he dealt with it.
It was nearly four weeks ago that the 30-year-old's move to South Sydney was confirmed.
Starting next year Wighton will don the green and red for four seasons, leaving behind half a life spent playing with the Raiders from his teens to now.
What followed the news was an onslaught of horrid abuse on social media directed at Wighton, with some so-called fans stooping to the lowest of lows - racism.
Wighton and Raiders halves partner Jamal Fogarty made the abuse public, and made no apology for calling it out.
As the club prepare to take on Manly in NRL Indigenous Round, the Wiradjuri man explained his powerful reasons for making a stand.
"I call it out so they don't do it to any young kid that can't defend themselves," Wighton told The Canberra Times.
"It's the old sticks and stones for me - it doesn't really bother me much what anybody says.
"There were thousands of insulting messages throughout that change in clubs, but I had to call that one out so it doesn't happen to someone that's not in a position to stick up for themselves.
"That shit is not acceptable."
Wighton made it very clear this past month just how hard it was for him to make the decision to depart Canberra.
The tears that flowed in Wagga in Wighton's first game after the Rabbitohs announcement proved as much.
Now the dust seems to have finally settled on that bombshell, the fans, team and Wighton himself have re-focused their energy back onto the priority of winning a premiership.
That commitment was helped by his retirement from representative footy, which ruled him out of State of Origin selection.
Wighton admits it will be "very weird" not lining up for his beloved Blues though.
"That was a massive decision," Wighton said.
"I love my Blues brothers and my state. They've been some of the best memories in my life, and if you want to go into battle, that's the hardest, most intense game you can play in your career I believe.
"I've always had that fire burning in the belly, but I've got full faith in all the lads in NSW.
"It's going to be very weird watching but it will be awesome too.
"I'll get my downtime with family and then also I'll be able to keep the ball rolling at club level.
"It'll keep the body fresh for the back end of the year because it takes a lot out of you the Origin period."
Raiders teammate Josh Papali'i made his own Origin retirement announcement this week, giving Canberra an added boost during that period.
The team may still be without Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young though, with both men in the frame for Queensland and NSW selection respectively.
Coaches Billy Slater and Brad Fittler will name their game one squads on Monday morning, and Wighton is hopeful the pair are among those players given the Origin nod.
"They're both hard boys with big motors and I know they both love their state," he said.
"One of the first comments Hudson made to me when I retired from Origin is to help him get into that team. That's something he's been driving for and it shows how much he wants it.
"And Corey is a dangerous player that he wears his heart on his sleeve. For years he's been chasing that dream so all the best to him.
"I'd really love to see both of them go hard for their states."
