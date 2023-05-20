It was a revelation that made an already proud Sebastian Kris even prouder.
The fact an almost entirely Indigenous spine will steer the Green Machine around the park against the Manly Sea Eagles for Indigenous Round at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
With Kris at fullback, and Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton in the halves, it's only at hooker where the Raiders will field a non-Indigenous player in their spine.
The Raiders already had the only Indigenous halves pairing in the NRL, but Kris was blown away when he was told about their key playmakers.
Kris was a proud Wagadagam and Panay man, with his father's family hailing from Mabuiag Island in the Torres Strait.
He's currently learning the language as he looked to increase his connection to his culture.
It's a place the 24-year-old described simply as "paradise". The sea at your front door, the easy going lifestyle - fishing, hunting turtles and dugong, and diving for crayfish.
Born in Brisbane and raised in Canberra, Kris also has a New Zealand heritage, with his mum born across the Ditch.
They're both heritages he's proud of, visiting both sets of islands as often as he can.
He chose to represent his mother's heritage when he took the chance to play rugby league for New Zealand - making the trip to England last year as part of the Kiwis World Cup squad.
But this weekend he'll represent his father's side of the family, the Torres Strait Islands and all Indigenous kids.
It's something he's extremely proud of and a game he was looking forward to. A game where he, Wighton and Fogarty will lead the team out onto Canberra Stadium.
He was hopeful of performing his trademark try celebration, which has been inspired by a dance from the Torres Strait Islands - with his dad and uncles the first to suggest it.
"Oh yeah, I didn't recognise that until you said it just then. That's very good," Kris said.
"I guess we're going to be steering around the ship so to speak this week. I'm looking forward to it."
Kris will run out in the Green Machine's Indigenous jersey. A jersey he felt was the club's best one yet.
Designed by Eddie Longford, with input from the Raiders' Indigenous players, it's drawn inspiration from key locations in Ngunnawal and Ngambri country - like the Murrumbidgee River.
It also bears the Raiders' players totems - the crocodile, emu, goanna and eagle.
The crocodile's Kris's totem - an animal both to revere and be wary of.
Kris said the crystal-clear waters of the Torres Strait Islands meant you could always keep an eye out for them during the day, but at night you needed to keep a respectful distance from the water.
"I honestly think it's our best jersey so far," he said.
"It was good that us Indigenous players were involved in each step of the process in creating that jersey - especially having our home individual totems on the jersey adds another level of connection."
Kris has been a revelation at fullback this season. So much so, there'd be four Indigenous players running out against Manly - Xavier Savage would likely be wearing the No.1 jersey, with Kris in the centres or on the wing.
Savage will instead play fullback for Canberra's NSW Cup side in the curtain raiser.
Each week Kris deputised while Savage was out with a broken jaw he's improved - to the point he now looks at home as an NRL custodian.
He cheekily said it was his job to keep his good mate Savage out of the side upon his return - a vow he's kept.
Kris has worked hard on his defensive organisation, he's used his blinding pace perfectly to become a dangerous kick chaser and he now sees his catch-and-pass as the next frontier.
"I know me being there makes [Savage] want to play better and having him there makes me want to hold onto this position and do the best I can," he said.
"I think honestly it's only brought the best out of me and I enjoy that healthy competition."
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Hohepa Puru, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Nick Cotric.
Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Tolutau Koula, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Josh Schuster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Haumole Olakau'atu, 12. Ben Trbojevic, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Samuela Fainu, 16. Ethan Bullemor, 17. Ben Condon. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Morgan Harper, 20. Cooper Johns, 21. Morgan Boyle, 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
