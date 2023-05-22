The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT calls for talks on 'streamlined' approval system to speed up light rail delivery

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light rail, which the ACT government has committed to extending to Woden. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Light rail, which the ACT government has committed to extending to Woden. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's light rail project risks being held up by Australia's most complex approvals process, which instead should be streamlined, the ACT has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.