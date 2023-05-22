Canberra's light rail project risks being held up by Australia's most complex approvals process, which instead should be streamlined, the ACT has said.
The ACT wants to find a faster way to cut through the multiple layers of approvals required, calling for talks with the Commonwealth to create a smoother system for signing off on the transport project.
"This collaboration would help in ensuring a timely delivery of this critical project for the nation's capital city," the ACT government's submission to a parliamentary inquiry said.
The government also said it would continue to ask for Commonwealth funding to expand light rail, a new or significantly enhanced Canberra stadium and a new convention centre precinct, all previously flagged infrastructure priorities. The precinct would include an entertainment and exhibition pavilion.
"These projects are not only city-defining but nation-building, benefiting residents of Canberra and the surrounding region, Australians at large, and Australia's standing overseas," the submission said.
Light rail through the parliamentary triangle must be approved under the federal Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, receive National Capital Authority works approval and then be approved by both houses of federal parliament.
Those approvals, which require detailed submissions and involve community consultation, are in addition to requirements under the ACT's planning system.
"The project is subject to a larger number of planning approvals, which are also more complex, than any other equivalent projects around Australia," the ACT said.
The joint standing committee on the national capital and external territories is running an enquiry into ways to "foster and promote the significance" of Canberra.
The ACT government's submission, published on Monday afternoon, said Canberra was well-placed to meet the needs of Australia's fastest-growing city, but more collaboration was needed to deliver improved infrastructure.
Better links between large cities on Australia's east coast would give more Australians the opportunity to experience Canberra's "unique offering".
"Modest improvements to the rail network to have more frequent services and make the Canberra-Sydney journey time competitive with driving would have an immediate impact on Canberra's connectivity," the ACT government's submission said.
"The ACT government welcomes further discussions with the Australian and NSW governments to further this nation-shaping infrastructure. Improving the road network in southern NSW will also improve connectivity, productivity of the region - and connect rural and regional communities to the national capital."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The ACT said the challenges of different land management systems in the territory - where some land is controlled by the territory government and other areas are subject to Commonwealth controls - were unique.
"There is scope to enhance collaboration and cooperation between responsible agencies from the Australian and ACT governments to present a seamless and consistent national capital experience," the submission said.
The ACT said: "Appropriate infrastructure investment and maintenance is required for the growth of the national capital to the benefit of all Australians."
Canberra's cultural infrastructure needed appropriate ongoing investment to match demand growth that would be driven by an expanding city, the ACT said.
"The national institutions located in Canberra serve as cultural leaders for Australia, conveying the nation's story to all Australians. The Australian government's recent funding allocation towards these institutions reflects their recognition of the crucial role these organisations play. However, the national capital's experience is not solely defined by these institutions," the territory's submission said.
The joint standing committee inquiry is chaired by the federal member for Canberra, Labor's Alicia Payne. Independent ACT senator David Pocock is a member of the committee, which has a majority Labor membership.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.