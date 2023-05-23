Federal Labor MP Dave Smith has claimed credit for a three-year-old, $87.5 million Morrison government budget measure in a letter delivered to thousands of constituents.
The Member for the Canberra seat of Bean highlighted 2023 budget measures that have "delivered investments in the ACT of national significance that go to supporting our local economy to grow and prosper in the future".
In bullet points, he lists the $535 million for the national collecting institutions and "continued investments" in the Australian Public Service.
However in the glossy, signed, letter-boxed pamphlet, Mr Smith also lists $87.5 million for the John Gorton Drive Bridge project in the Molonglo Valley in Canberra's west.
The planned Molonglo River bridge, which will service the growing Molonglo region and supersede the low-lying Coppins Crossing, was the big ticket infrastructure item for the ACT in the October 6 budget in 2020.
In the 2020-21 budget, the Morrison government lauded the investment in a joint media release with the then-prime minister, deputy prime minister, Minister for Urban Infrastructure and ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja.
"The government's commitment to critical infrastructure continues across the territory, including an $88 million investment for the Molonglo River bridge, supporting local jobs and businesses at the time it is needed most," Senator Seselja said three years ago.
READ MORE
A $172 million contract to build the long-awaited bridge, which is jointly funded by the ACT government, was awarded to BMD Construction Pty Ltd in February.
The Canberra Times contacted Mr Smith for comment about why he was claiming credit for the three-year-old announcement.
He did not directly address The Canberra Times' questions but said: "We have committed to that funding in our 2023 budget, and we will be the federal government delivering this project with the ACT government."
"Scott Morrison is currently sitting on the backbench of the opposition," he added.
Detailed design work for the long-awaited bridge is expected to be completed this year and the 227.5-metre long crossing is expected to be open to the public at the end of 2025.
The Bean Community Update also advises readers the 2023 federal budget delivered cost-of-living relief for Canberrans.
It breaks down some of the May budget measures, including the figure that more than 56,000 households and more than 17,000 small businesses will be eligible for Energy Price Relief Rebates from July 1.
It also advises about the $40-a-week rise to the base rates of JobSeeker payments and states 6,600 families in the Bean electorate will be better off with more affordable early childhood education.
"The budget delivered for the electorate of Bean and the nation, but I know that the job is not done,' Mr Smith said in the glossy pamphlet.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.