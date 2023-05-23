Accommodation by the Lake would bring walking tourists to ACT: NCA

Places to stay the night on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin would attract tourists to a walking route that takes in the full perimeter, the National Capital Authority believes.
"Such an initiative should improve access for all and truly make Canberra a place for all Australians. It builds on the work the NCA is doing to improve access and safety on Commonwealth Avenue Bridge in central basin," the authority has told the Federal Parliament.
Commercial accommodation would allow walkers to tackle the route across two days, "providing visitors with the opportunity to fully appreciate the centrepiece of the national capital".
The authority noted the popularity of the 5-kilometre, bridge-to-bridge circuit around the lake's central basin, suggesting an expanded circuit of 35 to 40 kilometres could take in the whole lake.
The project would also need improvements to lake water quality, including new stormwater pollution control ponds and wetlands.
"The NCA considers the connection between the ACT government's West Basin boardwalk and the National Museum of Australian to be the first step in this full lake loop project and that it be built as a priority," the authority said.
It is one of the ideas put forward to the Federal Parliament's joint standing committee on the national capital and external territories, which is running an enquiry into ways to "foster and promote the significance" of Canberra.
The authority also said Commonwealth park had the potential to become a significant events destination and attractor to the capital.
"Summer touring concerts such as those held in regional vineyards or showgrounds could be accommodated in Commonwealth Park," the authority said.
"Were Stage 88 to have an enlarged stage area, larger canopy, improved artists facilities along with improved engineering infrastructure, it could become a hub for summer outdoor entertainment, and attractive to well-known artists likely to be draw cards for greater visitors to Canberra."
Long-term cost savings would be achieved if permanent infrastructure was built within Commonwealth Park to support events, the authority said.
The National Capital Attractions Association has recommended better collaboration between the national cultural institutions, all of which are members of the association.
"The idea that Canberra is a cultural desert outside weekday business hours must be countered by far more cooperation between the [national cultural institutions] and Canberra's local tourism and events bodies," the association said.
"There should be enhanced coordination across NCIs with regard to opening hours, for example in the implementation of a roster of late-night openings, with [national cultural institutions] taking turns to provide public access to exhibitions and events across extended hours, so as to concentrate visitation on each in turn," the association said.
"Increased opening hours across weekends and evenings would enable many more visitors to engage in site-specific activities."
The association also called for the expansion of the National Museum of Australia, upgrades to the National Gallery of Australia and more shared facilities in the parliamentary triangle.
"Funding for many relatively modest improvements in infrastructure could be found through savings generated by the provision of shared services," the association said.
The joint standing committee inquiry is chaired by the federal member for Canberra, Labor's Alicia Payne. Independent ACT senator David Pocock is a member of the committee, which has a majority Labor membership.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
