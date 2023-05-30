A man who lives up the hill - an immaculate gardener - has built a wooden frame behind his neighbour's townhouse and filled it with dark homemade compost. He has planted two rows of lettuces, a double row of carrots and a line of silverbeet. As I admired the bounty, a young woman came out of her back gate with a container full of kitchen veg and fruit scraps. She tipped them into one of two compost bins adjoining the garden bed and said the harvest was to be shared between her, the gardener and his wife. Perfect.