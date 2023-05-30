The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: A lemon ricotta cake recipe perfect for sharing

By Susan Parsons
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
A neighbour surprised Susan Parsons with this cake delivery, left on her pine cone basket at the front door. Picture by Susan Parsons
We all get a glow from sharing. Most kitchen gardeners share cuttings, seeds, produce and preserves. A reader has offered me springtime cuttings of her tulsi or holy basil (Kitchen Garden, May 16) - it should be grown as an indoor plant.

