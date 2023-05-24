The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Scott Morrison criticises celebrities, sporting codes and advances debunked no Voice arguments in rare Parliament speech

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has warned a failed Voice to Parliament would be "crushing to the soul" of Indigenous Australians, insisting it was heading that way as the current proposal was an "ill-defined" gamble which will permanently divide Australians "based solely on race."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.