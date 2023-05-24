Former prime minister Scott Morrison has warned a failed Voice to Parliament would be "crushing to the soul" of Indigenous Australians, insisting it was heading that way as the current proposal was an "ill-defined" gamble which will permanently divide Australians "based solely on race."
The now backbencher's strident position was later calmly taken apart by Julian Leeser, the Liberal MP who resigned from his frontbench role over his support for the Voice, saying it was needed as Indigenous Affairs was "broken".
But in a rare intervention on Wednesday, the member for Cook contributed to the House of Representatives debate on the referendum-establishing constitutional alteration bill, which a Labor-dominated parliamentary committee has recommended be passed without amendment.
The avowed NRL Cronulla Sharks supporter also used the stage to criticise sporting codes and celebrities for getting involved in the Voice "yes" campaign as he said they have "no standing under our constitution."
"While keenly interested in the NRL's opinion on hip drop tackles and the six again rule, I respectfully won't be deferring to the NRL for constitutional advice to guide my decision," Mr Morrison declared before diving into his "no" case.
It is only the third time Mr Morrison has spoken in Federal Parliament since last year's Coalition election loss. The now backbencher was not flagged on the list of speakers.
"The government's proposed changes to our constitution will change this, permanently creating different rights for one group of Australians over others, based solely on race," he told Parliament.
In views debunked by the eminent legal opinion before the parliamentary committee, he said the Voice presented "significant and unknown risks" and it was "ill defined, creating significant constitutional risk".
"I understand that is the hope of this proposal, and hope is a good thing, but hope disappointed will be crushing to the soul, and such disappointment can be reasonably foreseen by proceeding with the government's proposal," Mr Morrison said.
"In my experience, we will make better progress on improving the lives of Indigenous Australians by focusing on what we can agree on to get down on the ground rather than gambling with our constitution.
Before the Coalition's election loss a year ago, Mr Morrison ruled out holding a referendum on enshrining a Voice in the constitution, declaring it was not his government's policy.
His position has not changed.
"We are one and free. Mr Speaker, I believe we need to keep it that way, and therefore cannot support the government's proposal at this referendum," he told Parliament.
The Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who resigned from his Liberal frontbench role over his support for the Voice, insisted at the current state of Indigenous Affairs is not working, that "the system is broken."
"The Voice will be a vital ingredient in helping to close the gap," he said.
Mr Leeser said the Voice won't be "Moses handing down tablets from the mountain", rather he said it will advise, just like the security services, the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientist, to the Parliament and the executive.
And he also said the proposal was not about two classes of Australians.
"Some say the voice will give Indigenous Australians a place of privilege. Does anyone really believe that indigenous Australians occupy a place of privilege?" he said.
"The idea of special privilege is nonsense because in too many places it is simply about survival."
With the first anniversary of Labor's election win last weekend, there is ongoing speculation the former Coalition prime minister may soon announce his retirement from politics.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
