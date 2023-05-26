The "plane people" - or as Newfoundlanders called them, "come from aways" - would spend hours stuck on the tarmac at Gander International Airport. Confined to their planes, they waited in the hopes that the US airspace would open sooner rather than later. When it was accepted that it would be days before they could fly again, passengers disembarked one plane at a time, in the order that they arrived. For some, it had been 25 hours since they first stepped onto their aircraft.