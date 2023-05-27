The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Click go the shears to get plants ready to blossom come spring time

By John Gabriele
May 27 2023 - 10:00am
When to prune? is the question. Picture by Pixabay.
GROW WITH GABRIELE

Many gardeners mistakenly prune all the plants in their garden during winter which, in some instances could prove disastrous.

