This is also the time for frost protection. First of all, protect yourself: so many gardeners stop tending their small paradise for months because our winters are so cold. Thermal underwear and a really thick jumper, a bit stained or even with holes at the elbows, will protect you and you won't care if it gets matted with weed seeds or stained with sap. Add a wool beanie, a scarf wrapped to your chin, thick wool socks and good boots and you won't feel the cold, at least not after five minutes when you've become used to breathing cold air that smells like a mix of falling leaves, cold soil and something that might possibly be winter sunlight or distant snow.