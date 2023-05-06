We now get into dangerous territory as every passionate gardener or tree lover has their favourite autumn leafed tree, and will staunchly defend its superiority. Oaks of all kinds, for example, have a strong case for being supremely fabulous in autumn when they line streets or avenues. Sadly the leaves tend to stay on the tree long after they turn brown, and once they fall they are tough and heavy and turn into claggy brown lumps that need to be vigorously raked away. Lombardy poplars also make stunning avenues, but they lose leaves in dry years, and grow so tall that the leaves seem to keep blowing till they find roof gutters to clog up. On the other hand, any tall deciduous tree will be a gutter clogger.