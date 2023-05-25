The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Calvary Public Hospital Bruce can't treat our complex healthcare issues

By Emma Davidson
May 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government's decision to acquire the Calvary Public Hospital land, and transition existing Calvary Public Hospital staff and assets to the territory is an important step in delivering the integrated hospital and health services which we need to service the growing population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.