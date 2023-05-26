Peter says: "What bothered me significantly (amongst other issues) about the Albanese for Modi performance was the formal name tagging of an Australian city suburb as 'Little India' that sets a precedent for a raft of other places to be similarly branded. The problem, as I see it, is that successive governments keep espousing multicultural Australia, whereas in fact, it is a multi-national Australia. We have become a collection of nations within a nation, simply because people that come to 'settle' here are too entrenched in their past and are unwilling to embrace and participate in what Australia is all about."