After death of Clare Nowland, questions raised on police Taser use

By Emma Ryan
Updated May 25 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
The use of a Taser to subdue a 95-year-old dementia patient at an aged care home in Cooma, New South Wales, last week is yet another sickening example of what can go wrong when police rely too heavily on force to resolve challenging situations.

