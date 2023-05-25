Anthony Albanese has slammed Peter Dutton over his "desperate" views over the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, saying his words were "simply unworthy of the alternative prime minister of this nation".
The Prime Minister has also rejected any further change to the Voice wording during debate on the referendum-establishing constitutional alteration bill, insisting there is no form of words that will satisfy those on the No side.
On Monday, the opposition leader opened debate in House, described the Voice as a "reckless roll of the dice", which would have an Orwellian effect where, "All Australians are equal, but some Australians are more equal than others." He also claimed it was an "overcorrection" for disadvantage and that, if passed, the Voice will "fundamentally alter" Australia, and "not for the better".
Mr Albanese said such words are only about division.
"Indeed, the Leader of the Opposition gave a speech in this chamber that is simply unworthy of the alternative prime minister of this nation," he told Parliament.
"It is disappointing but not surprising that the loudest campaigners for a 'no' vote have already been reduced to relying on things that are plainly untrue.
"It's also very telling. And in his desperation, the Leader of the Opposition is now seeking to amplify this misinformation - and all of its catastrophising and contradictions. Shouting about 're-racialising the nation'. Those exhausted clichés of Orwell and 'identity politics'. The ongoing conceit that there is apparently no inequality in Australia now."
READ MORE
The Prime Minister said there is no form of words that will satisfy some of the leaders of the "no" campaign and he did not want to undermine the hard work and the goodwill of those working to make the Voice a reality.
But he explained the slight changes to the wording of the Voice proposal, from the original words proposed at the Garma Festival last year "very much broaden and make it very clear the primacy of the Parliament".
"This form of words is legally sound, and should be the words that goes forward," Mr Albanese said.
"Indeed, to quote the advice of the Solicitor-General, advice that I note was called for by those opposite. They now have it, the Australian people have it."
He also took on the swipe by Scott Morrison against celebrities and sporting groups. The former prime minister said they have "no standing under our constitution" and he "respectfully won't be deferring to the NRL for constitutional advice".
The Prime Minister said many Australians are backing a "yes" vote to "make us a better and more united and more reconciled country". This includes faith groups, community organisations, local sporting clubs and national sporting codes who have been "enriched for decades by the skill and genius of Indigenous superstars".
Liberal Voice supporters Bridget Archer and Julian Leeser were present for the Prime Minister's contribution, as were Nationals MPs Barnaby Joyce and Darren Chester, who are firmly opposed to the Voice.
On Wednesday, Mr Morrison warned a failed Voice would be "crushing to the soul" of Indigenous Australians, insisting it was heading that way as the current proposal was an "ill-defined" gamble which will permanently divide Australians "based solely on race".
Mr Albanese said the Voice proposal is not the government's Voice. He said it was the product of years of hard work, consultation and dialogue among communities and by the expert members of the Referendum Working Group.
"Across the board, we have failed," he said. "That is why we have a Closing the Gap report every year, and why tragically, in so many areas, we have not closed the gap."
"A 'yes' vote at this referendum is a chance for all of us to take the next step on the journey of reconciliation. To be counted and to be heard on the right side of history. More than that, to be part of a better and more reconciled future nation."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.