Respected Melbourne based trainer Robbie Griffiths hopes a change of luck will help the chances of Aberfeldie Boy win the $1 million Group One Queensland Derby (2400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
Griffiths, who trains in partnership with Matthew De Kock at Cranbourne, said Aberfeldie Boy deserved a Group One victory following unlucky runs in the VRC Derby in November last year and the South Australian Derby earlier this month.
The son of two-time Cox Plate champion So You Think will have Craig Newitt on board and Griffiths is confident the luck is about to turn.
"I think with a bit of luck Aberfeldie Boy's form card might have been a lot different," Griffiths told ACM Racing.
"He's been unlucky in the VRC Derby and South Australian Derby. He ran third in both classics. His effort to run third in the VRC Derby in the spring was quite incredible. Aberfeldie Boy was held up in traffic at a vital time. He rattled home at the end but couldn't reel in Manzoice or Sharp 'N' Sharp.
"He was a rank outsider at 100-1 in the VRC Derby. I knew we would never get those sort of odds again in distance races.
Aberfeldie Boy had a good break following his VRC Derby performance and returned to racing with a maiden victory over 1600 metres at Pakenham in April. He followed that effort up running third in a quality handicap for three-year-olds at Pakenham last month before his third placing in the South Australian Derby.
"I was very happy with his form leading into the South Australian Derby," Griffiths said. "His two runs at Pakenham were encouraging.
"Our chances in the South Australian Derby were not helped after we drew barrier 13. It's always a tough task to win races from wide barriers. Aberfeldie Boy came home strongly in the SA Derby.
"The problem was Dunkel and Promises Kept had better runs in the race while we were doing a lot of work out wide in the run. We hit the line strongly.
"I thought his effort in the SA Derby was really good and I went away thinking of the Queensland Derby. He pulled up well after his SA Derby run so it was obvious his next start would be in the Queensland Derby.
"We flew Aberfeldie Boy up to Brisbane on Tuesday and he did a bit of light work at Eagle Farm on Thursday morning. His work was very good. It was just getting him used to the surroundings. We're going into Saturday in great order and ready to run a good race."
Griffiths has had a big opinion of Aberfeldie Boy since he was purchased for $220,000 at the 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sales.
"I've always liked Aberfeldie Boy," he said. "Aberfeldie Boy is bred to be an out-and-out stayer. He's got a strong staying pedigree on both sides of his breeding.
"It's useless running him in races over short distances. The further he goes the better. He's not really good on soft ground. He appreciates good ground. We just knew he needed time to mature. I'm sure you'll see even a better horse when Aberfeldie Boy turns four.
"I would say Saturday's race is a strong contest. I rate the race a bit stronger then the SA Derby, There's a couple of really good chances. The Chris Waller-trained Kovalica appears to be the benchmark. He's won five of eight and looks to be the one to beat but he's never ran over 2400 metres.
"The 2400 metre might be a question mark for him. We'll just wait and see if he runs out the distance."
Talented jockey Newitt has has ridden Aberfeldie Boy in his past three starts.
"Craig has a great understanding of Aberfeldie Boy," Griffiths said. "Craig put his hand up for the Queensland Derby ride immediately after he rode him in the South Australian Derby. He's got a big opinion of Aberfeldie Boy.
"We may give him one more run after Saturday and then give him a break. The idea is to spell him in Queensland. It's great to get a bit of northern sun on his back at this time of the year. We'll then bring him back for races like the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups in the spring."
BET365 rate Aberfeldie Boy as a $16 chance in the early betting markets while Kovalica is the $1.70 favourite.
Griffiths, who will be trackside at Eagle Farm will keep a close eye on Aberfeldie Boy's stablemates Berry Bubbly and Entrenet who run at Sandown on Saturday.
"Berry Bubbly is racing in great heart," he said. "The biggest worry is she's not at home on heavy tracks. The track rating on Saturday morning will determine if we run on not while Entremet resumes. She's trialled up well. She may go well as she's fresh."
Berry Bubbly is a $26 hope while BET365 have Entremet as a $17 chance.
