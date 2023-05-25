Inquiry calls for all public hospitals to provide abortions

A Senate inquiry has recommended all public hospitals should be equipped to provide surgical abortions to improve access for women in regional and remote Australia.
The Inquiry into Universal Access to Reproductive Healthcare handed down its report on Thursday, and found access to abortion, contraception and maternity care in Australia was still a "postcode lottery".
The Senate committee - with Labor, Coalition and Greens members - also called on the Albanese government to establish a national telephone service providing information around abortion services and pregnancy care, similar to Victoria's 1800 My Options.
Greens senator Larissa Waters, whose Senate motion established the inquiry last September, said there were too many barriers to abortion, sexual healthcare and maternity services across the country.
"People shouldn't have to spend hundreds of dollars and travel hundreds of kilometres to get an abortion," Ms Waters said.
"Half the battle is figuring out where you can go to get an abortion or advice on contraception. A national hotline will provide a single touch for people to find reproductive healthcare where and when they need it."
The inquiry also found there are barriers to accessing contraceptives depending on where you live in Australia, with women in rural and remote areas 1.4 times more likely to experience an unintended pregnancy.
Abortion is legal in all states and territories under circumstances prescribed by that jurisdiction.
The ACT recently became the first jurisdiction to offer residents access to free medical and surgical abortions, up to 16 weeks' gestation.
But barriers to abortion exist in the territory. A Legislative Assembly inquiry into abortion access found that a "critical lack" of ultrasound equipment and outdated models of care were forcing patients to travel as far as Brisbane for later-term abortions.
Labor went to the 2019 election with the promise to make public hospitals provide pregnancy terminations in exchange for their federal funding.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese indicated last July the government would not be reviving the proposal, saying it was up to the states to decide what services were offered.
But Assistant Minister for Heath and Aged Care Ged Kearney told The Canberra Times the government would consider the inquiry's recommendations.
"Our government remains committed to strengthening access and affordability of healthcare for all Australians," Ms Kearney said.
"We welcome the Senate inquiry report that has been tabled today and will consider the recommendations it has put forward."
