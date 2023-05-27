Police seek information into whereabouts of missing Queanbeyan woman

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Queanbeyan.
Cristy Holder, aged 40, was last spoken to about 5pm on Friday, May 26.
When she could not be contacted or located, officers attached to Monaro Police District commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Ms Holder is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall with a heavy build and blonde hair.
Ms Holder is known to frequent Queanbeyan, and is believed to have been in the vicinity of Fyshwick on Friday night.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
