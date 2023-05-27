The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seek information into whereabouts of missing Queanbeyan woman

Updated May 27 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cristy Holder, aged 40, was last spoken to about 5pm on Friday, May 26. Picture supplied
Cristy Holder, aged 40, was last spoken to about 5pm on Friday, May 26. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Queanbeyan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.