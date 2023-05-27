The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies battered by the Chiefs in Super Rugby top four clash

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 27 2023 - 10:07pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Brumbies are still in the box seat to earn a home quarter-final. Picture by Gary Ramage
The Brumbies are still in the box seat to earn a home quarter-final. Picture by Gary Ramage

The ACT Brumbies' home quarter-final hopes are balanced on a knife's edge as the club sweats on the fate of Allan Alaalatoa after he struggled off the field with a calf injury on a night to forget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.