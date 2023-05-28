The Canberra Times
Rental affordability is at its worst in almost a decade

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
Rental affordability is at its worst in almost a decade with new leases costing more than half of the household budget for those on low incomes.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

