Teenager who fatally shot Glenn Walewicz faces ACT Supreme Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
A still from CCTV footage of the murder of Glenn Walewicz. Picture supplied
A teenager who shot an innocent man in the throat has claimed the fatal discharge was accidental, while the prosecution maintains it was deliberate, a court has heard.

