A teenager who shot an innocent man in the throat has claimed the fatal discharge was accidental, while the prosecution maintains it was deliberate, a court has heard.
Glenn Walewicz, 48, was shot and killed in the front doorway of his Phillip unit in a suspected case of mistaken identity on June 10, 2021.
The shooter, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to murder in January.
He was one of multiple people said to have been involved in what has been described as a "botched home invasion".
Agreed facts for the shooter are yet to be finalised, with acting Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Williamson SC saying the parties were at an "impasse".
"The young person says discharge was accidental and the [prosecution] will not accept that submission," Mr Williamson told the ACT Supreme Court on Friday.
"The [prosecution] contends it was deliberate."
The alleged "architect" of the incident, Nicole Williams, is set to stand trial accused of recruiting a number of people, including the teenager and another child aged 12, to invade a home in Phillip.
She has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including accessory to murder, and is scheduled to stand trial in September.
Her son, Jayden Douglas Williams, is also set to stand trial for his alleged involvement.
Another man, Gary Taylor, was sentenced to 10 years and three months behind bars in March after pleading guilty to joint commission murder.
Homicide detectives claim Nicole Williams sent Taylor and the 17-year-old shooter to Phillip, along with the other child, with orders to steal cash or drugs from the home of two dealers who owed her money.
They allegedly went to the wrong address and arrived at Mr Walewicz's door by mistake.
According to prosecutors, the 17-year-old knocked on the victim's door and said "open up".
There was "a bang" after Mr Walewicz opened the door and he was hit in the neck by a single shot.
He then stumbled backwards and collapsed with fatal injuries.
Getaway driver Reatile Ncube received a mostly suspended two-year jail term in February after pleading guilty to accessory to murder.
A joint commission murder charge against the younger of the two children was previously withdrawn.
In March, the victim's mother detailed her "overwhelming grief" at the loss of her son, who was "suddenly and violently removed" from her life in a "devastating" fashion.
On Friday, an upcoming sentencing date for the teenager was vacated to allow time for material to be put to the court, including a report by a forensic psychiatrist.
Mr Williamson said there was a possibility the case would move to a disputed facts hearing.
The courts have previously heard the shooter had written rap lyrics about the murder on his phone.
Detectives claimed lyrics, written within hours of the shooting, said "they told me to hit that lick instead it was a hit n pop ... I schemed and leaned and dropped some blood". The phrase "hit a lick" refers to making money quickly.
The shooter's case is scheduled to go before a registrar on June 15.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts.
