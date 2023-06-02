There are various (all unsubstantiated) versions of the story, including one account that suggests it took the coroner several days to arrive and by the time he did, most of the bones had vanished. There is also speculation that the bones were removed by locals to avoid collection. Adding further intrigue to this story is that the small number of bones which were supposedly retrieved by the coroner were later buried in the Queanbeyan Pioneer Cemetery, only to have subsequently washed away in a flood during the 1970s.