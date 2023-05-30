The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Basketball ACT rallies after car crash leaves Canberra Gunners player John Mapiou in hospital

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Mapiou was involved in a serious car accident. Picture Discovery One Photography
John Mapiou was involved in a serious car accident. Picture Discovery One Photography

If you've seen John Mapiou on court for the Canberra Gunners, chances are you might remember the bright pink headband and the beaming smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.