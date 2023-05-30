Canberra coffee empire Two Before Ten is expanding further, taking over a popular inner north cafe.
Shortly after opening coffee shops in Fairbairn and London Circuit, the hospitality business is acquiring The Front at Lyneham shops.
Two Before Ten runs more than a dozen cafes and hospitality venues in the Canberra region.
The Front owner Blake Proberts said he was selling the cafe so he could focus on expanding his software business into North America.
"The Front [has not had] the attention that it needs to have to really succeed," he said.
"It's hard to manage remotely, in a completely different time zone."
Mr Proberts also has a quarter stake in the Two Before Ten group, which already supplies the cafe's coffee.
He doesn't expect the change in ownership will create any major changes.
However, the acquisition will probably impact how much control current staff have over operations, manager Bran Lacey said.
Opening times may also change, he said.
"It's very likely that it will have a bit of an impact on the community and the staff as well in this first couple of weeks," he said.
"The previous ownership was very distant, very stepped back from the business, and left everything to the managers to run, whereas Two Before Ten is looking to be a lot more hands-on.
"[This] is really good from a business perspective but it'll just be interesting to see how that affects the customer base and how the staff are feeling about everything."
The menu and strong focus on sustainability should remain, Mr Lacey said.
"As far as we've been told, there won't be any changes to the food. Our chef Jerome has done a lot of work over these past few months putting together a really solid and really fun and fantastic menu," he said.
The Front also holds night-time events, like art gallery openings, live music and comedy nights. It has a gallery in the main dining room.
The change in opening hours might make it harder to run those events, Mr Lacey said.
"It's just going to be the issue of finding staff," he said.
"But [we hope] things are going to be continuing to stay the same with a big push on the community, local live music and local artists for the gallery.
"This is just another exciting and uncertain time."
Lyneham resident and regular at The Front Nick Regan said he hoped nothing would change with the change of ownership.
"I think it'd be good to say the same," he said.
"The food's good. I like the artwork, it's just a nice atmosphere.
"The change ownership [a few years ago made it] a totally different vibe, and I think it changed for the better."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
