The room is busy for a Thursday and the largest table in the house is a six. Noise levels are just right and this feels like a restaurant for mature people. My companion, who happens to also be my father, orders a glass of 2018 Farrell Wines Shiraz from the Clare ($16) and the wine is poured into the elegant stemware at the table. The problem is that there is more stem than pour. It's not the most expensive drop (you can buy a glass of Mt Mary Quintet for $98), but my educated guess is that our man has probably poured us 90ml at best when the industry standard for a glass of wine is 150ml. A quick hail of the head waiter (who assesses the pour at 100ml), and we get a top up to around 148ml. It is strange to feel like an annoyance when you are about to drop $350, and they won't be getting five stars from Choice Magazine for their wines by the glass. I understand that it's hard to make a dollar in the restaurant game this year, but some corners can't be cut.