The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Restaurant review: Otis Dining Hall is Kingston is full of charm and style

By Chris Hansen
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aged prime fillet, silkwood pepper, brandy jus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Aged prime fillet, silkwood pepper, brandy jus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Whilst old Kingston doesn't quite have the vintage charm of old Kensington or the classic style of old Brooklyn, there is a certain charm, and indeed style, that exists in this corner of Canberra. And Otis, smack bang in the middle of Jardine Street, personifies it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.