We're warned there's no a la carte service inside and we'll have to order via QR codes or at the bar. We're okay with that. More and more it seems to be the norm. But I'm unsure if I'm a fan of QR code ordering. I understand it, the logistics, the post-COVID applications of it, but hospitality is about people, and if ordering face-to-face can keep some young person in paid employment then I will continue to order at the counter for as long as I can.