It's onto dessert, and right on time, Sweet Escape by Gwen Stefani starts to play as the chocolate and pepperberry panna cotta ($12) and the honey-butter almond cheesecake ($12) hit the table. The panna cotta is perfectly set - with a good jiggle to it - and is one for chocolate lovers. It is quite rich and while it's served with salted caramel whip, brick pastry and boysenberry, I would have liked a little bit more of the berry to cut through that richness. The cheesecake, on the other hand, is perfectly balanced. There's a smokiness to the honeycomb and the bourbon honey gel, which then works beautifully with the sweet cheesecake. It's well thought out and an absolute winner.