Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has told colleagues the ACT government's forced acquisition of the Calvary Public Hospital Bruce is unprecedented and he is sympathetic to concerns from faith-based institutions.
A meeting of the Coalition joint party room on Tuesday has heard concerns raised by a member about the Calvary controversy and religious freedom just ahead of the expected passing of legislation in the Legislative Assembly to allow the government to compulsorily acquire the hospital by July 3.
The forced acquisition, the biggest in the history of the ACT's self-government, has emerged after negotiations between the ACT government and the Little Company of Mary, the Catholic organisation that runs Calvary, broke down.
Mr Dutton responded, telling the gathering of Liberal and Nationals MPs and senators he was sympathetic and the forced takeover was something the opposition was going to "continue to work on".
He also said it was "unprecedented" for the government to "intervene in such a way".
READ MORE:
It comes a day after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, himself a Catholic, entered the dispute, insisting in comments to The Canberra Times the move was not driven by religion.
"The ACT government are expanding their public hospital service delivery and restructuring healthcare provision as a result," Mr Albanese told this masthead.
"It is not seen as providing any precedent by the ACT government and should not be by anyone else.
"The provision of services by catholic and other faith based entities in health, aged care, education, childcare, welfare and other areas is an important part of Australia's social infrastructure."
Soon after the takeover was announced, Mr Dutton declared he was "shocked" by the proposal, calling it an "attack on religion".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.