The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT government says $1b northside hospital can support stadium vision

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
May 23 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Less than 20 per cent of seats at Canberra Stadium are covered by a roof. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Less than 20 per cent of seats at Canberra Stadium are covered by a roof. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT government says its plans to build a $1 billion hospital in Bruce will help support a multi-use precinct at the AIS, including a major rebuild of Canberra Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.