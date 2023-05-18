The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Basketball ACT 'can't wait any longer' for new courts

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belconnen basketball stadium is at tipping point. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Belconnen basketball stadium is at tipping point. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Basketball ACT bosses "can't wait any longer" for new facilities, calling for a $30 million investment amid fear they will have to turn players away as participation soars to record levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.