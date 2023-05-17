The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios foot wound forces him to withdraw from French Open

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open as he waits for a cut on his foot to heal. Picture Getty Images
A freak foot injury has derailed Nick Kyrgios' plans to return to the tennis circuit, forcing him to readjust his comeback schedule and withdraw from the French Open.

